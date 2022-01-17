Another push of cold air arrives this week. Here’s what to keep an eye on

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday gets the title of best weather this week. Hands down. Wind turns back on Tuesday and the next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley arrives Wednesday. After that? The details get a bit muddled, but there are a few key things we will need to monitor. Let’s break it down:

MONDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is going to be a gem here in the Brazos Valley. A cold morning starts with thermometers on either side of freezing. Sunny skies, calm wind, and highs in the seasonable-enough mid-60s!

TUESDAY

More sunshine but this time with more wind. As we gear up for mid-week changes, conditions start blowing again -- although not quite to what we found over the past weekend. Southerly wind swishes through at 10-20mph, with the occasional gust upwards of 30mph.

WEDNESDAY

Here come the changes. Starting the day closer to 60°, thermometers are expected to top off in the low-to-mid 70s. However, that happens around midday to early afternoon. As a cold front turns the wind around, a small drop in temperatures arrives by late afternoon and into the evening. A few showers are not ruled out across the Southern Brazos Valley as the front passes through. Wind speeds are the fastest here -- blowing 15-20mph, with gusts to 30mph.

Cold air is expected to return to the Brazos Valley Wednesday afternoon and evening (KBTX)

THURSDAY

Post cold front temperatures will struggle to reach just 50°. In fact, overcast skies and a brisk northeast wind at 10-15mph will hold many in the Brazos Valley to the upper 40s for the day. The day is likely to remain dry considering dew point temperatures (how we measure moisture) are in the bone dry teens and low 20s. A weather maker is setting up west of Texas by this point -- which is where the wheels come off of the forecast.

FRIDAY

A disturbance begins moving into Texas from the west. This is another cloudy day, but now the question is: can enough moisture return to allow for rain to begin from the southwest to the northeast. Also, will a south wind return long enough to push temperatures back into the 50s. For the sake of this forecast: yes -- but changes are very possible to this outlook. Colder temperatures lingering -- thanks mainly to the rain chance coming to fruition -- means we really need to keep an eye on Saturday.

SATURDAY

Here we are. The day we need to monitor the closest this week and the one that carries the most questions. For starters, as of Sunday night, the forecast calls for scattered, liquid rain throughout the day, temperatures in the upper 40s, and a breezy wind making it feel colder. However, there are three different outcomes that could play out here:

Outcome #1: the forecast described below

Outcome #2: No rain or very little rain at all. This is would stem from a lack of moisture for the passing disturbance to work with

Outcome #3: A difference between cold rain over much of the Brazos Valley but wintry weather in parts of North and Central Texas that could dip into parts of the area locally. If this were the case, we would need to monitor for some light accumulations of freezing rain, primarily across the Northern Brazos Valley, north or along Highway 79.

There are still more questions than answers to the extended forecast this week -- mainly because the weather maker in question has yet to evolve. For the next few days, it is expected that there be a lot of back and forth with the forecast data for what may or may not fall Saturday. As of now, there is little concern for wintry weather issues in the Brazos Valley Saturday. That said, it is a forecast worth monitoring as changes are expected. More details of what we know at this time are included in the video above.

