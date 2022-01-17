Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley preparing to move into new facility

The Newman-Adam Bryan location will house a new gym, classrooms, culinary kitchen and a recording studio
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids at the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley can look forward to moving into a new home this year. Progress is quickly being made at the Newman-Adam Bryan location located at 1910 Beck St. in Bryan.

The current building the organization is in has been around since 1959. The staff is looking forward to moving in and giving kids more resources that may jumpstart new interests or even future careers.

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley’s athletic and program director Roderick World Harris Jr. says the new building is a great example of just how fast Bryan-College Station is growing.

“We want to give them every option to be great. In whatever they like whether it’s drawing whether it’s art and design whether they want to do some cooking classes, whether we can help them find jobs and get them into the workforce. We’re going to provide everything we possibly can and if we don’t have it we’re going to figure out how we can get it for them. And that’s the best part about this new building that it’s so big and it allows us to really expand,” said Harris.

The first program that will take place in the Newman-Adam Bryan location will be their youth basketball program. Information on how you can sign your child up for this season can be found here.

