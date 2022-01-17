Advertisement

Brazos County Health District concerned about rising COVID cases with new semester at Texas A&M starting

Texas A&M University starts the new semester Tuesday, Jan. 18
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is continuing to monitor the latest spread of COVID-19. With Texas A&M University starting the new semester Tuesday, there are concerns on campus and from the health district about even more cases spreading.

Health experts including the CDC say the omicron variant appears to spread more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. In light of this, the Health District is encouraging people to take precautions.

”We do anticipate to see a continued increase in cases. We hope that with the next month or so that we will start to see a decline in those. But we do want to still encourage people to wear masks when they’re out in the community as well as get vaccinated,” said Sara Mendez with the Brazos County Health District.

Texas A&M University leaders told us last week they have no plans for broad remote learning at this time.

