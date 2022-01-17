Advertisement

Bryan police investigate tire and rim thefts at apartment complex

It happened overnight in the 3100 block of Finfeather Road.
Bryan police say thieves targeted three vehicles on the property including two cars and a...
Bryan police say thieves targeted three vehicles on the property including two cars and a pickup truck.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating several tire and rim thefts at an apartment complex.

It happened overnight in the 3100 block of Finfeather Road.

Police say thieves targeted three vehicles on the property including two cars and a pickup truck.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this you’re asked to reach out to Bryan PD.

