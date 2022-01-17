Bryan police investigate tire and rim thefts at apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating several tire and rim thefts at an apartment complex.

It happened overnight in the 3100 block of Finfeather Road.

Police say thieves targeted three vehicles on the property including two cars and a pickup truck.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this you’re asked to reach out to Bryan PD.

