Bryan City Councilmember Flynn Adcock passes away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Single Member District 4 City Councilmember Flynn Adcock has passed away, according to city officials. Adcock had recently retired as Assistant Director at the Center for North American Studies in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University AgriLife Research and was elected to city council on Nov. 3, 2020.

“Flynn was a great Councilmember and a good friend,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson. “He was always well-prepared for meetings and always had the best interest of the entire city at heart. Our condolences are with his family as they navigate this difficult situation.”

The City of Bryan is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Single Member District 4 City Council Member Flynn Adcock.https://t.co/LhZHDciWeQ — City of Bryan (@CityofBryan) January 17, 2022

His family has requested privacy at this time and the city hasn’t said how the councilmember passed.

Adcock earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in economics and another master’s degree in finance from Texas A&M University.

Throughout his time in the community he served in many volunteer positions. He was a board member and chair of the BTU Board of Directors, Chair and member of the Bryan Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and as a member of the Community Development Advisory Committee. According to the city Adcock served on the board of directors for Hospice Brazos Valley and is past president of bother the Kiwanis Club and the Brazos Valley Republican Club.

The College Station City Council and entire city organization extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Bryan City Councilman Flynn Adcock -- a kind-hearted public servant who succeeded in bettering our entire community. We will miss his presence and partnership. https://t.co/JbIaTfzco4 — College Station (@CityofCS) January 17, 2022

