Hunger to Hope hosting their 3rd annual auction and banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January 15th was the 3rd Annual Hunger to Hope silent auction and banquet for the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry.

They raised over $150 thousand dollars to continue their mission of feeding families and changing lives.

All of the proceeds will go towards a new building and programs that The Bridge Ministries are trying to launch.

They say that after Hunger to Hope, they hope to restart their health clinic and after school tutoring.

The Bridge Ministries has been dedicated to serving families in Brazos Valley since 2010. They serve 75 to100 families on a weekly basis by providing food, diapers, and essential household items and by sharing the love and support of someone who cares.

You help them to continue in their mission of “Feeding Families and Changing Lives” here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.