Advertisement

Hunger to Hope hosting their 3rd annual auction and banquet

The Bridge Ministries Hunger to Hope auction.
The Bridge Ministries Hunger to Hope auction.(The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January 15th was the 3rd Annual Hunger to Hope silent auction and banquet for the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry.

They raised over $150 thousand dollars to continue their mission of feeding families and changing lives.

All of the proceeds will go towards a new building and programs that The Bridge Ministries are trying to launch.

They say that after Hunger to Hope, they hope to restart their health clinic and after school tutoring.

The Bridge Ministries has been dedicated to serving families in Brazos Valley since 2010. They serve 75 to100 families on a weekly basis by providing food, diapers, and essential household items and by sharing the love and support of someone who cares.

You help them to continue in their mission of “Feeding Families and Changing Lives” here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley...
Update: State Fire Marshal will help investigate cause of Hearne apartment fire
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South...
College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours
The American Red Cross and many volunteers are helping more than two dozen people who lost...
How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire
Gregory Stanley, 48, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a then 17-year-old high...
Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student convicted

Latest News

Texas A&M students returned to campus over the weekend as they prepare for classes to begin...
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
A fast-moving fire destroyed two buildings at the Columbus Village Apartments in Hearne early...
Residents describe moments they escaped apartment fire Sunday in Hearne
Bryan police investigate tire and rim thefts at apartment complex
Bryan police investigate tire and rim thefts at apartment complex
How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire
How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire