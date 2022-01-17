St. Joseph Health updates visitor policy, allows some visitors for non-isolated patients

Two visitors are allowed at a time for patients in labor and delivery, and postpartum. Children are also allowed for patients in labor and delivery and postpartum, and must be a sibling of the newborn. Children should remain in the room of the patient they are visiting.so recognizing the role caregivers play.

Now, visitors 18 and older are allowed to to visit patients that do not require isolation precautions in the hospital. The following are St. Joseph Health’s visitor policies.

One visitor per patient, per day during the patient’s hospitalization.

One visitor per patient will be allowed during the patient’s ED Visit.

One visitor per patient during the day of a procedure until the patient leaves the pre-procedural area.

Visitors may obtain meals during visitation by ordering a meal through our in-room meal service. Menus are available in patient rooms, or by asking a nurse.

Two visitors are allowed at a time for patients in labor and delivery, and postpartum. Children are also allowed for patients in labor and delivery and postpartum, and must be a sibling of the newborn. Children should remain in theroom of the patient they are visiting. Children who are able to wear a mask will be asked to do so. No other children will be allowed in the facilities.



Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and approved by hospital administration, according to St. Joseph Health.

