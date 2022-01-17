Advertisement

St. Joseph Health updates visitor policy, allows some visitors for non-isolated patients

Now, visitors 18 and older are allowed to to visit patients that do not require isolation precautions in the hospital
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two visitors are allowed at a time for patients in labor and delivery, and postpartum. Children are also allowed for patients in labor and delivery and postpartum, and must be a sibling of the newborn. Children should remain in the room of the patient they are visiting.so recognizing the role caregivers play.

Now, visitors 18 and older are allowed to to visit patients that do not require isolation precautions in the hospital. The following are St. Joseph Health’s visitor policies.

  • One visitor per patient, per day during the patient’s hospitalization.
  • One visitor per patient will be allowed during the patient’s ED Visit.
  • One visitor per patient during the day of a procedure until the patient leaves the pre-procedural area.
  • Visitors may obtain meals during visitation by ordering a meal through our in-room meal service. Menus are available in patient rooms, or by asking a nurse.
  • Two visitors are allowed at a time for patients in labor and delivery, and postpartum. Children are also allowed for patients in labor and delivery and postpartum, and must be a sibling of the newborn. Children should remain in theroom of the patient they are visiting.
    • Children who are able to wear a mask will be asked to do so.
    • No other children will be allowed in the facilities.

Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis and approved by hospital administration, according to St. Joseph Health.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley...
Update: State Fire Marshal will help investigate cause of Hearne apartment fire
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South...
College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours
The American Red Cross and many volunteers are helping more than two dozen people who lost...
How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire
A chance for rain -- and perhaps wintry weather -- is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend...
Another push of cold air arrives this week. Here’s what to keep an eye on

Latest News

Flynn Adcock
Bryan City Councilmember Flynn Adcock passes away
A crash on Highway 6 near William Joel Bryan Parkway has cleared and traffic is moving again.
Crash cleared on northbound Highway 6, traffic moving
Southbound traffic is being detoured onto the feeder road just south of University Drive.
Crash on Highway 6 near Harvey Road backing up traffic
1/17
Monday PinPoint Forecast 1/17