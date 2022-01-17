Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Five CSISD students to perform for Texas All-State Band, Choir

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Five students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band and Choir.

The A&M Consolidated High School choir students who made All-State include Emma Barrow (Treble Choir), Ashton Jasperson (Tenor-Bass Choir), Silas Merrell (Tenor-Bass Choir), and Carson Seiber (Tenor-Bass Choir). Edward Yan, a band student from College Station High School, made 5A Symphonic Band.

These students were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region, and area levels, and they are under the direction of Emily Ramos (AMCHS Choir), Jon Seale, and Michael Dixon (CSHS Band).

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through an audition process, and it is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

The performances will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Friday, January 14, 2022

