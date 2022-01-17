Volleyball Celebrates 2021 Season at Annual Team Banquet

BRYAN, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team hosted its annual team banquet at the Stella Hotel on Sunday evening. Several student-athletes were presented with individual awards celebrating their hard work and commitment to the program throughout the 2021 fall season.

Senior Allison Fields was given the Aggie Excellence award, which recognizes a player who best represents A&M’s core values of respect, integrity, leadership, excellence, loyalty and selfless service. The recipient of this award is someone who has a strong commitment to hard work, takes care of business in the classroom and is always mentally prepared for daily practice and matches. Fields, who rehabbed her way back from an injury in the spring, moved into the starting libero role towards the end of the season and sits in the top 20 all-time during the 25-point rally scoring era in career digs.

Middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the program’s Most Valuable Player as someone who made the greatest impact for the success of the team in the fall. She led the team with a .331 hitting efficiency, while amassing double-digit kill figures in eight matches. Talbert’s career-high .722 hitting percentage at LSU marked the fourth-highest hitting percentage in program history, while the Montgomery, Texas, native finished her career ranked in the top five all-time in blocks at A&M.

Nisa Buzletepe was presented with the team’s Most Improved Player award. The Istanbul, Turkey, native saw limited action on the court in the fall, but her dedication to training, both in practice and in the weight room, made her stand out to her teammates to earn the honor.

Rounding out the team awards was Ciera Hecht, who was granted the Unsung Hero award. As a recipient of this award, Hecht was noted as a key contributor for the Aggies all season, as well as someone who worked hard and did so with a positive attitude.

All individual team awards were voted on by the Aggie volleyball student-athletes. In addition, 10 student-athletes were recognized for their continued success in the classroom, while the seniors were given commemorative framed jerseys.

The banquet concluded with the showing of a season highlight film, produced by the 12th Man Productions staff.

