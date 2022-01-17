Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley...
Update: State Fire Marshal will help investigate cause of Hearne apartment fire
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South...
College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours
The American Red Cross and many volunteers are helping more than two dozen people who lost...
How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire
Gregory Stanley, 48, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a then 17-year-old high...
Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student convicted

Latest News

Texas A&M University begins the new semester Jan. 18 as COVID activity in our area has increased.
Brazos County Health District concerned about rising COVID cases with new semester at Texas A&M starting
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
LIVE: Harris speaks on MLK Day; Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
Newman-Adam Bryan location
Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley preparing to move into new facility