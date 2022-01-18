2022 & You: Making healthy food taste good

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, Texas (KBTX) - With the new year, many of us are working to stick to our health goals, which includes eating healthy. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center says you can eat healthy and not sacrifice taste or flavor in your dishes.

Kevin Luque, Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Executive Chef says you can substitute certain ingredients to make a dish healthy and taste delicious.

“Just because you’re trying to eat healthy doesn’t mean you need to lose the flavor,” says Luque. “They’re a lot of substitutes for everything. Instead of butters and creams you can use more oils.”

To teach these methods, the hotel and conference center is hosting a free cooking class, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Unfortunately, the class is already sold out.

However, Luque has provided the recipe, so you can still create the dish at home. You can also watch the videos to see how each component of the dish is made.

If you are interested in more classes provided by the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, their next class is on Feb 16.

This class will be a Fat Tuesday-focused cocktail class called, “Block T Bar & Grill Learning & Libations: Mardi Gras Madness Cocktail Class.” In the class, participants will learn to make hurricanes, daiquiris, and milk punch.

Space is limited for these classes. Click here to RSVP.

Verlasso Salmon with Quinoa Risotto and Asparagus

Ingredients:

Verlasso Salmon: 1 6-7 ounce portion per person

Thyme

Whole Lemons

Quinoa – 3-4 ounces per person

Arugula

Garlic

Shallot

Blended Oil

Vegetable Stock

Goat Cheese

Asparagus – 3-4 asparagus per person

Kosher Salt

White Pepper

Parsley

Scallions

Salmon

Portion Salmon – 6-7 ounce portions

Place lemon wheel and thyme on salmon

Cryovac and hold in refrigeration until needed.

Directions:

In a sauté pan, heat the pan then add blended olive oil. Season salmon on both sides with salt and white Pepper Sear both sides of the salmon Squeeze Lemon over salmon and cover until salmon is approximately 145F internally. Remove from pan and let rest.

Quinoa risotto

Cook quinoa in vegetable stock until tender. In a sauté pan, add blended olive oil, chopped garlic, and shallots and cook over medium heat until tender and fragrant. Toss in arugula, quinoa, vegetable stock, and goat cheese. Season with salt and white pepper as needed. Cook until cheese starts to melt. Reserve for later use. Sautéed asparagus Standard asparagus trimmed to 3.5 inches. In a sauté pan, heat the pan and add blended oil once the pan is heated. Add asparagus to the pan and sauté until tender. Once tender season with salt and white pepper, squeeze of lemon and fresh herbs. I recommend thyme, parsley, and scallions. Reserve for plating Plate dish according to your preference. Garnish with microgreens and Lemon Zest

