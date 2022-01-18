After a spring-like 48 hours, light wintry mix not ruled out Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big swing back and forth in temperatures is in the works this week, Brazos Valley. Breezy and gusty south winds return Tuesday, pushing afternoon highs to the 70s and erasing the chill that blew in this past weekend. Do not get overly comfortable -- another big push of winter air arrives Wednesday evening.

SPRING-LIKE DAYS

A seasonably cool start Tuesday turns around to the mild mid-70s by afternoon. Feeling like spring through Wednesday with afternoon highs running 15° or so above-average for this time of the year. Add in a breezy wind out of the south at 15-20mph, with higher gusts, and it will bring that extra taste of spring when you step out. Not enough for you? How about a few springtime rumbles? A quick shot at thunderstorms may take shape between 4 pm and 8 pm Wednesday -- mainly across the far southeast reaches of the area (looking at you Trinity, Walker, Montgomery, and San Jacinto Counties).

WEDNESDAY: As a cold front squeezes the Brazos Valley, a brief window for a few thunderstorms will open -- mainly across the far southeastern corner of the area.



Overall concern for severe weather is low, but an eye will be out for Montgomery / San Jacinto Co. 4pm - 7pm pic.twitter.com/FcC3ouHr6t — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 17, 2022

WINTER AIR BLOWS BACK IN

Wednesday evening will usher in the next strong cold front. Unlike the past rounds of winter air, this one looks to have a bit of staying power. Cold / chilly temperatures are currently expected to linger through the weekend and early part of the upcoming week.

Thursday morning thermometers tumble from the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon to the mid and upper 30s by sunrise. Factor in a brisk wind and it may only feel like the mid-20s when you step out for the day. Highs under overcast skies can only reach the mid/upper 40s but feel like the upper 30s at best because of that wind. Rinse and repeat Friday.

After 48 hours of spring-like weather, another big push of cold air arrives mid-week (KBTX)

LINKING UP WITH MOISTURE

For this second time this season, enough moisture may be left behind to allow for a bit of wintry weather to fall from the Brazos Valley sky. A disturbance arriving from the west will bring the opportunity for light rain to mix with a few sleet pellets at times. A small pocket of air about 2,500 feet above our head Thursday could be the key to allowing some of the falling raindrops to flash freeze into small ice pellets. The overall chance is 30% (as of Monday evening’s forecast) -- but there is no ice accumulation expected at this time. Reason being: the temperature at the ground is expected in the 40s and the actual temperature of the ground is projected in the upper 50s. Since this is only expected to be light precipitation, anything that can fall as an ice pellet should melt on contact.

Cold front arrives Wednesday evening🌬️

Thursday is a wind chilled day that only *feels* like the 30s🥶



A disturbance running over Texas could make use of what little moisture we have & produce light rain w/ some sleet pellets mixed. No ice accumulation expected. Why? ⬇️ #bcstx pic.twitter.com/VXMb84nj1x — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 18, 2022

This is a forecast to keep an eye on -- but not one of large concern. More details about what we know and what will need to be monitored is in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.