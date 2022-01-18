A&M Set to Rock Reed Against No. 12 Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats inside Reed Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

Trends and Notables

The Aggies have won eight-straight games and are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season with a 15-2 (4-0 SEC) ledger. Texas A&M puts its perfect 10-0 record at Reed Arena on the line and looks to extend its longest home winning streak since 2015-16 (13). A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 37.4, and is second in scoring defense at 62.9 points per game.

Last Time Out

The Aggies rallied to defeat Missouri, 67-64, Saturday in Columbia. Henry Coleman III scored 18 points and Hassan Diarra made two free throws in the waning seconds of the game to give A&M their fourth win of conference play. Tyrece Radford added 13 points, while Marcus Williams registered 10 points to go along with a team-high six assists.

Scouting the Aggies

A leading candidate for the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Quenton Jackson tops the team in scoring at 12.9 per contest. Coleman III ranks second at 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 18.3 and 6.0 respectively. Williams is third on the team at 10.2 points per game, while Radford is fourth at 9.5.

Kentucky is coming off a dominant 107-79 victory over Tennessee on Saturday in which the Wildcats shot 67.9% from the floor and were led by TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 28 and 21, respectively. For the season, Oscar Tshiebwe averages a team-best 16.5 points per game and a nation’s-best 14.9 rebounds per game.

Promotions

The Fan Zone will be open at 6:30 p.m. at the north entrance of Reed Arena and includes a mix of free food, arcade games, face painting for kids and more. Every fan in attendance will receive a Rock Reed t-shirt presented by Opportune.

Parking

Fans heading to the game are reminded about the parking procedures at Reed Arena. Fans that are season pre-paid parking permit holders along with TAMU and retiree permit holders are asked to “Show Their Barcode” to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

· Season pre-paid parking permit holders may park at Reed Arena in Lots 100a, b, c, e, f, g.

· Accessible parking available in Lot 102 and a portion of Lot 100g for $5 CASH ONLY. Placards will be checked at lot entrances.

· General Basketball parking is available in Lots 61, 97, 100j (and 100a-c, e, f, g in limited quantities) for $5 CASH ONLY. Correct change is appreciated and helps traffic flow.

· TAMU and retiree permit holders may park in Lots 100a–c and e–g (in limited quantities), and 61, 97 and 100j for free with their valid Texas A&M permit beginning 2.5 hours pre-game.

Visit Gameday.12thMan.com/Basketball for more parking information.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Bill Rosinski and Doug Gottlieb call the action for Compass Media Networks, which can be heard throughout the country.

Follow the Aggies

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).