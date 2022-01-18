Advertisement

Anderson-Shiro CISD closing remainder of week for COVID-19

The district is hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their schools
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Superintendent of Anderson-Shiro CISD, Scott Beene, announced the school district will be closing for the remainder of the week. Beene said closing will hopefully help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout their schools.

“As the day progressed our absence numbers increased for students and staff,” Beene said in the statement.

The school district will not have to make up the three missed days and there will not be remote instruction, according to Beene. All before and after school activities will be canceled starting Wednesday morning. Varsity basketball games are scheduled during this week, the district says updates on the final decision will be provided through the coaching staff.

“This has been a very tough decision because we know it creates a burden on you as parents and guardians; however, we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff at ASCISD,” said Beene.

Classes will resume as normal on Monday, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flynn Adcock
Bryan City Councilmember Flynn Adcock passes away
A crash on Highway 6 near William Joel Bryan Parkway has cleared and traffic is moving again.
Crash cleared on northbound Highway 6, traffic moving
Texas A&M students returned to campus over the weekend as they prepare for classes to begin...
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
A chance for rain -- and perhaps wintry weather -- is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend...
Another push of cold air arrives this week. Here’s what to keep an eye on
A fast-moving fire destroyed two buildings at the Columbus Village Apartments in Hearne early...
Residents describe moments they escaped apartment fire Sunday in Hearne

Latest News

Wednesday evening brings a quick isolated storm potential, ahead of a wintry mix potential on...
Big weather changes: A chance for storms Wednesday, wintry mix possible Thursday
Fire at College Station apartment complex
Two apartments displaced after fire at College Station apartment complex
Hempstead police investigating fatal Sunday shooting
Texas Health and Human Services offers a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help...
Statewide resource helps with pandemic-related stress