Anderson-Shiro CISD closing remainder of week for COVID-19

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Superintendent of Anderson-Shiro CISD, Scott Beene, announced the school district will be closing for the remainder of the week. Beene said closing will hopefully help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout their schools.

“As the day progressed our absence numbers increased for students and staff,” Beene said in the statement.

The school district will not have to make up the three missed days and there will not be remote instruction, according to Beene. All before and after school activities will be canceled starting Wednesday morning. Varsity basketball games are scheduled during this week, the district says updates on the final decision will be provided through the coaching staff.

“This has been a very tough decision because we know it creates a burden on you as parents and guardians; however, we feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff at ASCISD,” said Beene.

Classes will resume as normal on Monday, Jan. 24.

