Be Remarkable: Friends of Bluebonnet Opry raises thousands of dollars for Hospice Brazos Valley

For more than two decades the entertainment provided by Friends of Bluebonnet Opry in Brenham has helped raise thousands of dollars for Hospice Brazos Valley.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Every third Thursday of the month something special happens inside the Silverwings Ballroom in Brenham.

It’s where family, friends, and neighbors come together to soak in the sights and sounds of entertainment courtesy of the Friends of Bluebonnet Opry.

For more than two decades the non-profit organization has been putting on family-friendly shows that get people out of their seats and moving and the best part: the show also serves as a fundraiser for the Brenham branch of Hospice Brazos Valley.

Headquartered in Bryan, Hospice Brazos Valley remains the only non-profit and was the first hospice to serve the area. “Proudly community-owned, we are honored to be the preferred choice for end-of-life care for central Texas residents since 1989. Our service area includes all or part of 17 counties with offices located in Bryan, Brenham, and La Grange,” the organization states on its website.

Over the past 24 years, the shows hosted by Friends of Bluebonnet Opry have raised more than $60,000 for Hospice Brazos Valley and the organization’s President, Eunice Drews, has been a big part of it.

“She’s just a remarkable person,“ said Gary Elliot. “If anybody can get the ball rolling and keep things going, Eunice can! And there’s a lot to do. She does so much for all of us. It’s a team operation but we look to her for everything. If anyone deserves an award and honor like this, she deserves it.”

Events are held on the third Thursday of every month at the Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. The Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 pm Admission is $8.00 per person and tickets are sold at the door. There is a full snack bar open serving hamburgers, hot dogs, etc. There are also many donated baked goods and coffee available.

The next show is Thursday, January 20, and will feature performances by Darrel and Monda McCall of Brady, TX, and Tony Booth of Alvin, TX.

The Silverwings Ballroom is located at 4100 SH 105 in Brenham.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Eunice Drews with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

