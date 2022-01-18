Big weather changes: A chance for storms Wednesday, wintry mix possible Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A potent Arctic front, followed by an upper level disturbance will make for a potentially turbulent midweek after a couple spring-like days.

First: Tuesday and most of Wednesday feature a healthy breeze and plenty of warmth as we manage the low to mid 70s both days. The cold front set to arrive Wednesday could help trigger a line of rain and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon Wednesday, then we cool down into the 30s by Wednesday morning. Then, a disturbances swings overhead Thursday, and with enough moisture, may allow for some light rain or even some sleet/snow to fall by late morning into the afternoon.

Big changes are in the forecast to finish the week, including a Wednesday storm potential and wintry mix possibility Thursday. (KBTX)

Before the wintry precipitation chance: An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out Wednesday. While the chance is low (1 out of 5), strong wind and very isolated large hail will be possible, especially farther south and east. We will generally be watching an area along and east of Highway 6. While not very likely, an isolated “weak” tornado will be possible, especially in the late afternoon.

Overall coverage of rain Wednesday looks to be on the lower side (30-40%), but any storm that forms will need to be monitored for that severe potential.

WEDNESDAY: @NWSSPC has a fair amount of the Brazos Valley in a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated strong/briefly severe storms.



⏰ 5pm - 9pm

📍Most likely: Walker, San Jacinto, Montgomery Co

⚠️While overall concern is low, all types of severe weather will be monitored #bcstx pic.twitter.com/E8h3jYkveQ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 18, 2022

Timing may change ever so slightly, but Thursday is still the day to watch for our wintry precip potential, with any impacts (worst case scenario) not lasting beyond Friday morning. At the moment, we expect rain/sleet/snow to be light and non-accumulating, other than on grassy surfaces and some bridges and overpasses at worst.

Big changes are in the forecast to finish the week, including a Wednesday storm potential and wintry mix possibility Thursday. (KBTX)

The weekend continues to trend drier, as a large low pressure system likely passes us well to our south, but keeps cooler air in the forecast through at least early next week. For a detailed conversation about the end of the week in video form, tap the video below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.