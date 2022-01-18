Advertisement

Birthday bash for Betty White also raises money for local nonprofit

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 3rd Floor Cantina hosted a birthday bash for Betty White Monday night that also raised money for a local nonprofit.

Monday would’ve been White’s 100th birthday. She passed away on Dec. 31. The cantina collected $5 donations in her honor for the Aggieland Humane Society.

“She did a lot for animals, humane societies, and we wanted to return that favor on her birthday,” 3rd Floor Cantina Co-owner Johnny Jones said. “I grew up watching Betty White and The Golden Girls just like everybody else did, and she was a huge part of my life.”

The event also included a Betty White costume contest. Jones says they will continue accepting donations for Aggieland Humane Society through the end of the week.

“I love this community. I’m not originally from here, but I’ve been here for about seven years, and it’s an amazing place,” Jones said. “We said that we wanted to support the community locally, and we’re doing that by giving back each time we can.”

3rd Floor Cantina is doing the fundraiser in conjunction with The 101 Bar and Vino Boheme.

