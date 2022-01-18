Distin, Wade Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin and Kennedy Wade earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, announced by the league Tuesday afternoon.

Distin was named the SEC women’s field athlete of the week and Wade earned co-freshman of the week.

The recognitions mark the first career weekly honor for the duo and the first for Texas A&M this season.

Distin won the Ted Nelson Invitational high jump with an indoor personal best and meet record clearance of 6-2/1.88m. The jump currently ranks No. 1 in the NCAA and No. 2 on the world list. She became the second-best indoor high jumper in Aggie history.

In her Aggie debut, Wade won the Ted Nelson Invitational 400m at a time of 54.26. The speedster’s time is currently fifth fastest in the SEC and eight best in the NCAA. Wade also ran on the 4x400m relay that won with a time of 3:40.76, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC and No. 16 in the NCAA.

SEC Weekly Honors

Men’s Runner of the Week: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Bobby Colantonio Jr., Alabama

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Brandon Battle, Arkansas

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Grace Stark, Florida

Women’s Co-Runner of the Week: Shafiqua Maloney, Arkansas

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week: Lamara Distin, Texas A&M

Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week: Kennedy Wade, Texas A&M

Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week: Kenondra Davis, Georgia

