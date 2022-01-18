Advertisement

Two apartments displaced after fire at College Station apartment complex

Fire at College Station apartment complex
Fire at College Station apartment complex(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters quickly contained a fire that started at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Battalion Chief Tim Hamff says it was caused by a small electrical appliance. The tenants of two apartments have been displaced from the damage caused by crews trying to quickly locate the fire which was burning in a hidden space, according to officials. Hamff says the apartment complex is working to find a place for these tenants to stay.

There were no injuries reported.

