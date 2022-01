Funeral services announced for Bryan Councilmember Flynn Adcock

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Bryan City Councilmember Flynn Adcock.

Adcock passed away suddenly Monday afternoon. He was 57.

Visitation is scheduled for Jan. 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Callaway Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. A private burial will be held Jan. 21 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Brenham.

Adcock was elected to city council on Nov. 3, 2020, and has lived in District 4 since 1992.

