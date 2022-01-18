Hempstead police investigating fatal Sunday shooting

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the department, officers responded to a shooting on at approximately 1 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the 100 block of Austin Street in Hempstead.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 45-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound in some grass behind a nightclub. Officers attended to the victim until EMS arrived. He was later taken to the hospital where he passed away, according to police.

Hempstead Police say a suspect has been identified but the department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to give them a call at 979-826-3332.

