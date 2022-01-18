Iola ISD closing rest of week due to COVID-19 cases

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Wednesday, Iola ISD will be shutting down the whole school for the rest of the week, according to the interim superintendent.

School officials said there are 145 students who have tested positive or have had a close contact. There are only about 550 students district wide. Officials said there are also 17 staff members out.

The district is encouraging students and staff to use the After Hours Presumptive/Positive COVID-19 Reporting form.

All athletic events will be canceled or rescheduled, per the district’s Facebook post. The district said no remote learning is required during this closure. Classes will resume on Jan. 24.

