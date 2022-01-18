Know someone remarkable in the community? Nominate them for the Be Remarkable award!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since June of 2019, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers has teamed up with KBTX to spotlight remarkable people in the community who are making the area a better place to live.

Danny Daniel with Daniel Stark injury lawyers came on First News at Four to talk about this program and how you can nominate someone.

The law firm has awarded more than 60 people, couples, organizations, and businesses with this award, giving out more than $31,000, most of which has gone to help nonprofits in the area.

Daniel described the program’s origins saying, their law firm was inspired by remarkable stories of their clients who have suffered some tragedy but prevailed in a big way, and they hope these stories will inspire even more people in the community.

To continue celebrating the good in our community, we encourage you to nominate our next week by visiting our KBTX website or going to the Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers website.

Nominate friends, family, and organizations you feel are making a difference in the community, and be sure to put as much detail as possible onto the nomination form to make it easier to pick a winner.

Watch our Be Remarkable stories every other week on Monday and Saturday nights and catch up on past winners here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.