Leon County issues Burn Ban

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County officials have issued a Burn Ban, effective for the entire county, until further notice. Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited until the order is lifted.

This comes as D-1 Moderate Drought conditions continue to creep back into parts of the Brazos Valley, per last Thursday’s Drought Monitor.

Per this week's #Drought Monitor: D-1 Moderate Drought (tan) conditions have officially connected from the Southwest to Northeast Brazos Valley. Now includes all of Grimes & parts of Brazos & Washington Counties. #bcstx: Bryan abnormally dry. College Station mostly now included pic.twitter.com/nqiekBAj3Q — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 13, 2022

Leon County is currently the only known Brazos Valley county under a Burn Ban.

