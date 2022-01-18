Leon County issues Burn Ban
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County officials have issued a Burn Ban, effective for the entire county, until further notice. Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited until the order is lifted.
This comes as D-1 Moderate Drought conditions continue to creep back into parts of the Brazos Valley, per last Thursday’s Drought Monitor.
Leon County is currently the only known Brazos Valley county under a Burn Ban.
