No. 19 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Opens the Dual Season at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens the dual match season against Arizona State at the Whiteman Tennis Center at 2 p.m. (CT).

“We are excited to be playing another very good Pac 12 team in our opener tomorrow in Arizona State,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Always a very exciting time to start the dual match season. We have had a solid week of practice before three good days of matches against UCLA, USC and Stanford. As we learned over the weekend, we will need a big effort from everyone tomorrow.”

The Aggies wrapped up play at the Sherwood Intercollegiate on Monday, posting a smattering of impressive performances against No. 9 USC, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA. Highlighting the remarkable results were Matthis Ross with a win against No. 35 Peter Makk and No. 74 Raphael Perot over No. 40 Lodewijk Weststrate, both of USC. Freshman Mathis Bondaz made the most of his first two opportunities in the Maroon & White, tallying his first two collegiate wins against Eric Hahn of UCLA and Ryder Jackson of USC.

Wednesday’s dual match will feature four ranked singles players and _ ranked doubles teams. Joining No. 74 Perot in the singles rankings are No. 80 Luke Casper and No. 115 Noah Schachter for the Aggies; Arizona State is represented by No. 118 Max McKennon in the latest singles rankings. Austin Abbrat and Schachter are the highest ranked doubles tandem between the two schools at No. 35 while McKennon and Fabein Salle are No. 42 for Arizona State.

The two schools have faced off three times since Arizona State resumed playing men’s tennis for the 2018 season. A&M claimed wins in each of the three previous matchups, winning 6-1 in 2018, 5-2 in 2019 and 5-0 in 2020.

Fans wishing to follow the match was watch online at http://pac-12.com/live/arizona-state-university or keep track of live stats at http://sidearmstats.com/asu/wten/.

After the trip to the Grand Canyon State, the Aggies will take a break from competition before hosting the ITA Kick Off Weekend beginning on Jan. 29 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. No. 15 Arizona, No. 25 UCLA and Texas Tech will join the Maroon & White in the field, the winner will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle in February.

