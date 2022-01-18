Advertisement

Residents pay tribute to MLK at the Brazos Valley African American Museum

King’s birthday was approved as a federal holiday in 1983, and all 50 states made it a state government holiday by 2000
Agnes Gray viewing exhibit at the Brazos Valley African American Museum on MLK Day
Agnes Gray viewing exhibit at the Brazos Valley African American Museum on MLK Day(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., The Brazos Valley African American Museum waived admission fees for the rest of the month.

The federal holiday is a day many are off work and school, but it’s often referred to as a “day on and not a day off.” Many residents made their way to the museum to do just that.

Theresa Rucker, a longtime Hearne resident, brought her grandchildren to the museum. She says Monday’s visit is a way to educate and expose her family to history while making the best of their free time.

“The majority of children that are out today just are out because it’s a day to be out of school, but every day is a day of learning,” said Rucker.

She wants her grandchildren to return to school on Tuesday, knowing more of their history.

“I want them to know that Blacks have made a difference in contributing to their history,” said Rucker. “That they are very important to the history of this United States.”

Monday was Hannah Rickert’s first time visiting the Brazos Valley African American Museum. Her reason was to visit a museum that she had never gone to and pay respect to Dr. King. Rickert says Monday’s visit is also special because she can learn about the Brazos Valley’s contribution to history.

I thought I’d use MLK day to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Rickert. “I think it’s awesome to reflect on people that lived in this community, that are people of color. I like to see their stories and hear their voices.”

Agnes Gray is a longtime Brazos Valley resident and no stranger to the museum. After the parade was canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, she brought several local kids to the museum.

“You don’t know where to go unless you know where you’ve been,” said Gray.

Gray says once you know where you’ve been, it’s important to tell others and keep history alive.

“That’s what history is about! Our story,” said Gray. “So we want them to know the story. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the African American story or just generally the story of who we are as human beings.”

In addition to free admission to the museum this month, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will have free admission the entire month of February for Black history month. The Museum also held its 26th Annual Virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Program Monday, which is available below for viewing.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley...
Update: State Fire Marshal will help investigate cause of Hearne apartment fire
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South...
College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours
The American Red Cross and many volunteers are helping more than two dozen people who lost...
How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire
A chance for rain -- and perhaps wintry weather -- is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend...
Another push of cold air arrives this week. Here’s what to keep an eye on

Latest News

Dozens of people are helping the victims of Sunday's early morning fire.
Hearne community rallying around apartment fire victims
Flynn Adcock
Bryan City Councilmember Flynn Adcock passes away
A crash on Highway 6 near William Joel Bryan Parkway has cleared and traffic is moving again.
Crash cleared on northbound Highway 6, traffic moving
Southbound traffic is being detoured onto the feeder road just south of University Drive.
Crash on Highway 6 near Harvey Road backing up traffic