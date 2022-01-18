Residents pay tribute to MLK at the Brazos Valley African American Museum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., The Brazos Valley African American Museum waived admission fees for the rest of the month.

The federal holiday is a day many are off work and school, but it’s often referred to as a “day on and not a day off.” Many residents made their way to the museum to do just that.

Theresa Rucker, a longtime Hearne resident, brought her grandchildren to the museum. She says Monday’s visit is a way to educate and expose her family to history while making the best of their free time.

“The majority of children that are out today just are out because it’s a day to be out of school, but every day is a day of learning,” said Rucker.

She wants her grandchildren to return to school on Tuesday, knowing more of their history.

“I want them to know that Blacks have made a difference in contributing to their history,” said Rucker. “That they are very important to the history of this United States.”

Monday was Hannah Rickert’s first time visiting the Brazos Valley African American Museum. Her reason was to visit a museum that she had never gone to and pay respect to Dr. King. Rickert says Monday’s visit is also special because she can learn about the Brazos Valley’s contribution to history.

I thought I’d use MLK day to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Rickert. “I think it’s awesome to reflect on people that lived in this community, that are people of color. I like to see their stories and hear their voices.”

Agnes Gray is a longtime Brazos Valley resident and no stranger to the museum. After the parade was canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, she brought several local kids to the museum.

“You don’t know where to go unless you know where you’ve been,” said Gray.

Gray says once you know where you’ve been, it’s important to tell others and keep history alive.

“That’s what history is about! Our story,” said Gray. “So we want them to know the story. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the African American story or just generally the story of who we are as human beings.”

In addition to free admission to the museum this month, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will have free admission the entire month of February for Black history month. The Museum also held its 26th Annual Virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Program Monday, which is available below for viewing.

