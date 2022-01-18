Advertisement

Rinderknech and Krajicek Open Play at Australian Open

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELBOURNE, Australia – Texas A&M tennis alumni Arthur Rinderknech and Austin Krajicek are set to feature at the 2022 Australian Open. Rinderknech will be making his first appearance at the Australian Open while Krajicek is participating for the fifth time in Melbourne.

Rinderknech is fresh off his first career Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) finals appearance this week at the Adelaide International 2. The former All-American earned a career-high No. 48 ranking this week and will take on No. 59 Alexei Popyrin on court three, not before 10:30 p.m. (CT), in the singles draw. Rinderknech will partner with Benjamin Bonzi in the doubles draw beginning Tuesday, the duo will take on Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Krajicek will partner with Sam Querrey in the doubles bracket and is set to oppose Andrew Harris and Aleksandar Vukic in the first round. Krajicek, the 2011 NCAA Doubles Champion, is currently ranked No. 38 in the world doubles rankings, just three places off his career-best rankings.

