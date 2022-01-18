Advertisement

St. Vincent de Paul collecting furniture for Hearne fire victims

A fast-moving fire destroyed two buildings at the Columbus Village Apartments in Hearne early...
A fast-moving fire destroyed two buildings at the Columbus Village Apartments in Hearne early Sunday morning, displacing eight families. No one was killed or seriously injured.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Victims of the Hearne apartment fire are still piecing their lives back together, and the community is rallying to help ease some of the stress. St. Vincent de Paul is collecting furniture Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The organization will be open the rest of the week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., collecting other items for the families. They’re looking for home goods like beds, kitchen tables, couches and more.

St. Vincent de Paul is located at 300 N Main St.

