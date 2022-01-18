Advertisement

Statewide resource helps with pandemic-related stress

Texas Health and Human Services says they’ve received more than 20,000 calls to their COVID-19 mental health support line since March 2020.
Texas Health and Human Services offers a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help...
Texas Health and Human Services offers a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress and other emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Texas Health and Humans Services)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Health and Human Services offers a free, 24/7, statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or other emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to provide a resource that was easily accessible, that provided support and helped them manage stress during the pandemic,” Trina Ita, Texas HHS Associate Commissioner, Behavioral Health Services said.

Ita says they’re answering calls every day.

“Since its inception in March 2020, we’ve received upwards of 20,000 calls from more than 200 counties across Texas,” Ita said.

She emphasized that you don’t have to have any specific questions when you call. You can call just talk to someone about how you’re feeling.

“You’ll be able to speak with somebody who you can just talk to about being stressed, what kind of impact the pandemic is having on you, and just receive that general mental health support,” Ita explained. “If there’s a need beyond that general support, then you can be referred to other services for ongoing care.”

Operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, the support line offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid from mental health professionals.

Counseling services are confidential and completely free of charge to people who call the hotline.

“You can be anonymous. You don’t have to say your age, your name, or provide any private information. You can just call and say ‘I’m looking for some support,’” Ita said.

The purpose of the hotline is to remind people who are struggling that they are not alone and Ita encourages people to call if they’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

“The people on the other end of the line are there to help, and really support them and provide them with what they’re asking for and need during this time,” she said.

You can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line at 833-986-1919.

For general health-related information and precautions on COVID-19, people can visit the DSHS webpage and the CDC webpage. To stay up-to-date on the latest news impacting HHS services and regulated providers, people can visit the HHS COVID-19 webpage.

For more information on mental health resources, find your local mental health authority here.

To learn more about the mental health support line, watch the full interview with Trina Ita below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flynn Adcock
Bryan City Councilmember Flynn Adcock passes away
A crash on Highway 6 near William Joel Bryan Parkway has cleared and traffic is moving again.
Crash cleared on northbound Highway 6, traffic moving
Texas A&M students returned to campus over the weekend as they prepare for classes to begin...
Texas A&M students return to campus amid Omicron surge
A chance for rain -- and perhaps wintry weather -- is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend...
Another push of cold air arrives this week. Here’s what to keep an eye on
A fast-moving fire destroyed two buildings at the Columbus Village Apartments in Hearne early...
Residents describe moments they escaped apartment fire Sunday in Hearne

Latest News

Smoke likely taking over parts of the sky in Lee & Milam Counties Tuesday.
Crews battling Bastrop County wildfire
Flynn Adcock, 57, passed away suddenly on Jan. 17.
Funeral services announced for Bryan Councilmember Flynn Adcock
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Verlasso Salmon with Quinoa Risotto and Asparagus
2022 & You: Making healthy food taste good