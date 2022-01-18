Texas A&M to host Celebration of Life for Deon Lendore

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program is scheduled to host a celebration of life for Deon Lendore on Thursday night at the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The service will feature guest speakers and the public is invited to attend. Free parking is available in lot 62.

Deon Lendore, the 2014 Bowerman winner, NCAA Champion and current Texas A&M track & field volunteer assistant coach, tragically passed away in an automobile accident returning home from practice Jan. 10.

Lendore served as a volunteer assistant coach for the past two seasons while training professionally under contract with Puma.

Lendore competed for Texas A&M from 2012-2015. In 2014, he went undefeated through 14 races at 400m while claiming individual NCAA titles at the indoor and outdoor championships. Lendore also played a vital role in the 4x400m relays that claimed the NCAA outdoor title and swept the SEC Championships. Following his record-setting season, he was named Texas A&M’s first and only male winner of The Bowerman, which is awarded to the most outstanding collegiate track and field athlete. He was named Texas A&M’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2014 (tie) and 2015.

A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Lendore competed in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games claiming the bronze medal as he anchored the 4x400m relay at the London 2012 Olympics.

Lendore accumulated five world medals, including a gold as a member of the 4x400m relay at the IAAF World Relays in 2019. He earned his first world championship medal as a member of the 4x400m relay in 2015 before earning bronze in the 400m and 4x400m 2016 world indoor championships and bronze at the 2018 world indoor championships.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.