Texas A&M Men’s Tennis wraps up play at Sherwood Intercollegiate

THOUSAND OAKS, California -- The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team posted a host of impressive results at the Sherwood Intercollegiate against No. 9 USC, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA over the long weekend.

“I thought the team really played with a lot of energy and was overall very pleased especially on day one against UCLA and USC,” head coach Steve Denton said. “The lesson we learned collectively is this team will need to bring that energy and fight if we are to be successful this season. The event at Sherwood was just what we needed early in the season.”

No. 74 Raphael Perot picked up the highest ranked win of his career as he topped No. 40 Lodewijk Weststrate of USC. Junior Matthis Ross posted the most impressive win of the weekend as he dispatched No. 35 Peter Makk of USC in three-set. Senior Guido Marson joined in on the ranked win party, the Pordenone, Italy native topped No. 96 Sebastian Leustian of UCLA.

A&M’s Mathis Bondaz raced out to a 2-0 record after joining the team at the turn of the year. The freshman topped Eric Hahn of UCLA and Ryder Jackson of USC on day one in California.

A&M will open the dual match season at Arizona State on Wednesday before returning to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the ITA Kick Off Weekend on the final weekend of January.

Sherwood Intercollegiate Results

Day One

DOUBLES#35 Abbrat/Schachter (TAMU) def. Zahraj/Pereira (UCLA) 7-6(4)

Storch/Ross (TAMU) def. Leustian/Wild (UCLA) 6-1

Sriniketh/Taylor (TAMU) def. Lee/Hovenier (UCLA) 6-2

Baird/Hoogmartens (UCLA) def. Rollins/Marson (TAMU) 6-3

Perot/Perego (TAMU) def. Revelli/Fradkin (UCLA) 6-4

#10 Dostanic/Frye (USC) def. #35 Abbrat/Schachter (TAMU) 6-4

Jackson/Marek (USC) def. Ross/Storch (TAMU) 7-6 (8)

Sriniketh/Taylor (TAMU) def. Colby/Makk (USC) 6-4

Barretto/Rubell (USC) def. Bondaz/Casper (TAMU) 6-4

SINGLES

Patrick Zahraj (UCLA) def. #115 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-1, 6-3

#41 Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 7-5, ret.

#74 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-3, 7-5

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. #96 Stefan Leustian (UCLA) 7-5, 7-6(4)

Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Karl Lee (UCLA) 7-5, 6-4

Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Jeffrey Fradkin (UCLA) 6-2, 6-1

Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Blaine Hovenier (UCLA) 6-1, 6-3

#80 Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Max Wild (UCLA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Eric Hahn (UCLA) 6-2, 6-1

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Bryce Pereira (UCLA) 6-3, 6-4

#74 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. #40 Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) 6-1, 6-2

#6 Stefan Dostanic (USC) def. #115 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-2)

Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. #35 Peter Makk (USC) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3)

Wojtek Marek (USC) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-3, 7-6 (3)

#70 Bradley Frye (USC) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 6-7 (5), 7-5, 1-0 (14-12)

#80 Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Ryan Colby (USC) 6-1, 6-2

Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Ryder Jackson (USC) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. #94 Samuel Rubell (USC) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (13-11)

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Paul Barretto (USC) 6-1, 6-2

Day Two

DOUBLESSridhar/Rotsaert (STAN) def. Abbrat/Marson (TAMU) 6-1

#31 Basing/Sah (STAN) def. Ross/Storch (TAMU) 6-2

Chaudhary/Kopczynski (STAN) def. Perot/Perego (TAMU) 6-2

Taylor/Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Lee/Stratakos (STAN) 6-2

SINGLES

Alexandre Rotsaert (STAN) def. #115 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

Max Basing (STAN) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-2, 6-1

Aryan Chaudhary (STAN) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

Timothy Sah (STAN) def. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) 6-7, 6-4, 6-3

Sangeet Sridhar (STAN) def. #80 Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Alex Lee (STAN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Tomas Kopczynski (STAN) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Dean Stratakos (STAN) 6-1, 6-1

