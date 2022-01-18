Treat of the Day: Kemp-Carver students rally around classmate battling heart issues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rhaniyah Moore, Kemp-Carver Elementary fourth-grade student, has had a challenging year battling heart issues, eventually leading to heart surgery.

One teacher, Mrs. Hurtado, was so inspired that she rallied her students to help. Not only did she teach the importance of philanthropy, she also taught them how to put it into action. The class raised an impressive $450 for Rhaniyah and her family through a door decorating contest and a few other student-led fundraising efforts.

Earlier this week, the students surprised Rhaniyah with the funds, signs of support, and gifts at the school. It was an emotional moment for all involved.

