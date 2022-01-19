Advertisement

Aggie Women’s Hoops to Host Ole Miss in Thursday Matchup

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team continues Southeastern Conference play against Ole Miss on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (11-6, 1-4 SEC) won their first conference game, defeating Auburn, 71-53, Sunday afternoon. Sydnee Roby led the team with a career-high 20 points while shooting 9-for-12 from the field. Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon scored 15 and 10 points, respectively. The team outrebounded the Tigers, 41-29, and is 11-1 when it wins the rebound margin.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.6 points per game. The Dallas native is three games away from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143 career games played and has started in 108-consecutive games for the Maroon & White. Nixon is second on the team, registering 12.3 points per contest while dishing out 3.9 assists. Texas A&M is third in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 40.5% of its shots from deep. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from beyond the arc this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1 SEC) for the 13th time, with the Aggies leading the series with a 10-2 record against the Rebels and boasting a four-game winning streak in the series. The Rebels are led by fourth-year head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Promotions

Fans will be able to take photos with the First Lady of Aggieland, Reveille X, pregame by section 113. Also, Kids’ Night Out packages can still be purchased until Jan. 19. The package is $12 and includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two drinks. Additional tickets cost $3 each. Click here and use the promo code “FAMILY”.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN+ with live stats here. Will Johnson and Tap Bentz will be calling the game. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

