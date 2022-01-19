Area hospitals monitoring COVID activity increase due to Omicron variant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Area hospitals say the rising trend in hospitalizations is concerning.

Doctors at Baylor Scott & White Health and St. Joseph Health are keeping a close eye on local hospitalization numbers for COVID-19. Latest data from the Brazos County Health District showed 61 Brazos County residents are hospitalized for the virus.

“Well due to the new Omicron variant we are seeing a significant increase in COVID positive patients that are entering our hospitals in Bryan-College Station and in the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Kia Parsi, St. Joseph Health Chief Medical Officer.

Parsi says the activity has caused them to change visitor policies.

“We’ve had to take measures that are similar to measures we’ve taken with previous waves, so we have moved from one visitor at a time to one visitor per day. That’s really to help prevent exposure to our visitors, our patients and our staff knowing how widespread this Omicron variant is in our community,” Parsi explained.

At Baylor Scott & White they’ve also seen a new surge of patients.

“It’s been extremely busy. A lot of volume through our urgent care centers, through our emergency department. We’re having record numbers of admissions in our hospital which are putting considerable pressure on our labor force,” said Dr. William Rayburn, Chief Medical Officer for Baylor Scott & White Health- College Station. “Of course our labor force is also experiencing COVID and so these factors are coming together.”

“This is a highly transmissible variant and my prediction is that most everyone in the community is probably already been exposed... However, preventing transmission is key,” said Rayburn.

Rayburn is hopeful the trends will change soon.

“We’re hoping that we’re coming upon the peak in the next couple of weeks, but only time will tell. We’re watching very carefully where the Omicron is surging,” Rayburn said.

Currently COVID patients are taking up about 24% of hospital capacity in Brazos County. Doctors told us the best advice to prevent hospitalizations is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While Omicron appears to be more contagious, doctors said they are not seeing as many critically ill patients with this latest variant.

