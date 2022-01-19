Brushy Creek residents concerned by proposed wastewater treatment facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is planning to build a wastewater treatment facility on a 75-acre property in the Brushy Creek Community off Highway 30 in College Station. Bryan City Council approved the purchase of the property back in April 2019. City officials say the property was purchased after evaluating several sites in Bryan. The facility is needed to support the growth and development happening in Bryan, according to officials. The proposed facility is located on Cole Lane.

Residents who live on Cole Lane, Enchanted Oaks Drive and surrounding streets say the proposed plant would have adverse effects on the environment cause flooding, and change the way of life they moved to the area for.

Gail Hyden and her husband David have called the farm on Cole Lane home for more than five decades.

“We’ve worked our whole lives to sustain this ranch, and it can literally be destroyed by this,” said Hyden. “My husband and I have lived out here on this ranch forever. He has lived here all his life, and we’ve been married for 55 years. So I’ve spent that long here and we have worked our whole life to maintain and support this ranch.”

Hyden is concerned about losing access to her driveway.

“I’m afraid that their facility will cause me to lose my road and my driveway,” said Hyden. “Of course, my driveway is about a mile long, but nonetheless, I’ve got to cross Brushy Creek.”

Hyden is also worried about water being discharged from the facility and potentially flooding her ranch.

“The information that we were given indicates that they will disburse over 12 million gallons per day. Not initially, but that is what the permit asks to be. Now, if you convert that, you’re looking at about 8,000 gallons a minute running through a creek that is less than 20 feet wide,” said Hyden. “If that flooding is sustained, then I will be living in a swamp, and I won’t be able to produce the grass my cattle need.

“I’m gravely concerned about my cattle. The cattle, and frequently baby calves fall into that Creek, and we watch them carefully so that we’re able to get them out,” said Hyden. “But if that Creek is full of water, they’re going to drown.”

Erosion and water quality are also a concern for the ranchers.

“You displace that much water into a small creek like that it’s going to erode, there’s no question about it,” said Hyden. “What will happen to our water quality? Our cattle drink that water. The wildlife drinks that water. We have river otters down on our place, ducks, and everything else.”

Jason Barfknect, public works director for Bryan, says he understands residents’ concerns, but the site chosen is the best available option for the proposed treatment facility.

“When we looked at the property back in 2018, we were looking for potential sites on the east side of town due to the drainage. We tried to get as far in the lower end of the watershed as we could and pick a site. We picked and identified four or five sites that we wanted to go after and look at and touch base with the property owners. This particular site that we found met the criteria as far as access and its location within the watershed,” said Barfknect.

Hyden is just one of many residents that share her concerns and frustrations.

“My main concern is the water in this area. We are county. We are not the city of Bryan. We are not the city of College Station. We are county, many people out here, myself included, still maintain a water well,” said Brushy Creek resident Anne Daleon. “I have seen water over this cul-de-sac three times in the eight years that I have lived here. If this treated effluent becomes part of that water, it can easily contaminate the water. Well water always flows downhill and water follows the path of least resistance and going down a pipe to the water table is very easy.”

“What we have here is a 75-acre parcel of land that was formerly recognized as a wildlife management area and recognized by the Texas Parks and Wildlife. It has been maintained as such for over a decade or two,” said Brushy Creek resident Linda Libasci.

Libasci is also concerned about eminent domain, state and local municipalities taking private property for public use, becoming an issue later on down the road as the plant is being constructed.

“They’re going to have to run pipelines, most likely taken by the power of eminent domain to bring in additional water,” said Libasci. “This takes a lot of freshwater out here. They’re going to have to also use eminent domain again to pipe out the water. You’re going to have to bring in additional electrical. The power grid will not support it as it stands now.”

Marcetta Darensbourg says the proposed plant will disrupt a quiet and peaceful community.

“The back of my property is in the flood plain. We were told that when we bought the property, but we didn’t mind because we really want to be here because of the quality of life, to live with nature, and to be around people who also have the same values,” said Darensbourg. “My biggest complaint is about how this was rolled out. We weren’t in the loop to be able to intervene when the property site was chosen.”

“Don’t make this the next Flint, Michigan where 10 years down the road ‘oh my gosh we shouldn’t have done that,’” said Brushy Creek resident Mary Louise Sims. “Why is the city allowed to dispose of treated waste in a flood plain?”

As it relates to the property being located in a flood plain, Barfknect says the city is going back to perform additional studies of the property.

“Right now, the city has another consultant engaged in doing a detailed flood study of the Brushy Creek. We will identify the exact amount of flood plain that we have on the property itself,” said Barfknect. The structures themselves can be elevated above the flood area as long as we don’t encroach too much into the flood plain.”

Barfknect says the City of Bryan has done everything that they’re supposed to do as far as keeping the public informed.

“I believe the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, does the notification process where they send the notification out based on specific terms of their permitting process,” said Barfknect. “That procedure was followed by the city, and as far as I know, the notification was done by TCEQ to the affected property owners based on their procedures.”

The City of Bryan has every intention of being a good neighbor to the residents in the Brushy Creek community, according to Barfknect.

“I would say that the City of Bryan, while we’re building a facility, we expect the facility would be a good neighbor to the residents,” said Barfknect. “We’ve heard their concerns regarding pollution and also odor. We expect the design, the plan, and then take that into consideration will help alleviate their concerns and to be a good neighbor for the community out there.”

Brazos County Commissioner Russ Ford represents the residents in the Brushy Creek community in Precinct 2.

“This is really outside of our jurisdiction because it’s in the City of Bryan. However, we feel like we can advocate for the citizens and get them heard,” said Ford.

Ford says he would like to see more communication between all parties involved.

“I think that is the first step, is to have some dialogue, to have some good conversation between the residents where they understand what’s going on and what safeguards would be in place to protect their property and their property rights out there,” said Ford.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.