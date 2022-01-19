Bryan Center for Covid Control site permanently closed, company now sharing additional results with Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Center for Covid Control locations have been closed for more than a week now after KBTX started investigating their operations. The City of Bryan confirmed the popular location that had been set up on Woodville Road won’t be reopening.

The business owner for a gas station in Bryan didn’t want to go on camera, but says he allowed the testing site there to be a service for the community but wishes it had operated better.

Code enforcement looked into the site after KBTX asked about them.

“We’ve checked again this week and they’ve told us that the site has still not been operational and the owner plans to remove the container next Monday,” said Jayson Barfknecht, City of Bryan Public Works Director.

The testing sites have been violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring all test results to be shared with state and local health officials.

“We don’t, at the state level, regulate testing itself. That’s not something we have the authority over. The one piece where it really comes into contact with us is reporting those test results and that’s part of the governor’s executive order,” said Chris Van Deusen, Texas Department of State Health Services Director of Media Relations.

Wednesday morning the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirmed they are investigating Center for Covid Control for complaints and found deficiencies in their main laboratory. They say the company has voluntarily suspended all operations through Jan. 22.

“We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these kinds of complaints and is aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs. We know that people want to feel confident that the testing sites they visit are reputable and the results they receive are accurate,” said Dr. Lee Fleisher, Chief Medical Officer and Director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in a written statement.

“To be clear – the Center for Covid Control is not a federal agency. CMS is actively investigating numerous complaints about multiple laboratories and testing sites associated with this private company. It is our understanding that the Center for Covid Control voluntarily suspended their operations through Jan. 22. CMS continues our investigations and will take compliance and enforcement actions as appropriate,” he said.

Just weeks ago, hundreds of people were getting tested daily at a location on Texas Avenue. The Oldham Goodwin Group, which does property listings at that site, said they don’t know about Center for Covid Control’s future plans there. They also didn’t have information about a new pop-up testing site at the former Red Lobster Restaurant on University Drive.

A former employee for Center for Covid Control said they are working for that new testing site but it’s not part of Center for Covid Control. The new company hasn’t been named but it is open for testing.

“There’s a huge demand for testing, we’re seeing well over 100,00, nearly 200,000 just of the PCR test results reported on a daily basis right now,” said Van Deusen. “You know start with your healthcare provider, someone you have a relationship with or you know someone who you are familiar with in the community.”

The Brazos County Health District says they’ve now received testing data from Center for Covid Control for Dec. 31 through Jan. 6. The Health District also said they are looking into this new pop up testing site on University Drive after KBTX reached out to them.

