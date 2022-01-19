Caldwell boys’ basketball falls to Rogers 71-65

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell boys’ basketball team lost to Rogers 71-65 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.

The Hornets got off to a hot start, including 4 three-pointers from Harrison Novak in the first quarter to take a 22-15 lead. Novak led the Hornets with 29 points. Trey Burns added 18 points. Caldwell took a 34-28 lead at halftime, but Rogers outscored the Hornets by 12 in the second half to win 71-65.

Caldwell is now 12-14 overall (2-3 in district play). The Hornets will travel to Lexington for a road match this Friday.

