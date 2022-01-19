Advertisement

Caldwell Lady Hornets move to 2nd in district with win over Rogers

The Caldwell girls' basketball team huddles up during their home win over Rogers.
The Caldwell girls' basketball team huddles up during their home win over Rogers.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell girls’ basketball team beat Rogers 47-39 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.

The win makes the Lady Hornets now tied for 2nd place (with Rogers) in the District 19-3A standings with a 5-2 district record. With 5 games remaining in the regular season, the Lady Hornets are closer to making the playoffs for the first time since 1985 (per Caldwell).

The Lady Hornets got off to a quick start, leading 23-6 in the second quarter and taking a 26-12 lead at halftime. Rogers would fight back, tieing things up 37-37 late in the third quarter, but the Lady Hornets were able to will their way to the 8 point victory. Jae Mathis led all scorers with 29 points.

Caldwell will be on the road this Friday to take on Lexington.

