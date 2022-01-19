Caldwell Lady Hornets move to 2nd in district with win over Rogers

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell girls’ basketball team beat Rogers 47-39 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.

The win makes the Lady Hornets now tied for 2nd place (with Rogers) in the District 19-3A standings with a 5-2 district record. With 5 games remaining in the regular season, the Lady Hornets are closer to making the playoffs for the first time since 1985 (per Caldwell).

The Lady Hornets got off to a quick start, leading 23-6 in the second quarter and taking a 26-12 lead at halftime. Rogers would fight back, tieing things up 37-37 late in the third quarter, but the Lady Hornets were able to will their way to the 8 point victory. Jae Mathis led all scorers with 29 points.

Caldwell will be on the road this Friday to take on Lexington.

