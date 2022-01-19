Caldwell Police Department awarded grant for new K-9 officer

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency in the Brazos Valley awarded a grant for a new K-9 officer.

The nonprofit K9s4COPS awarded the department one single-purpose narcotics trained K-9. Once the city of Caldwell completes the grant agreement, the K-9′s handler will travel to Houston for three weeks of hands-on training.

“We are giving the City of Caldwell a canine because they are in need of a K-9 unit. They currently do not have a K-9 unit,” said Kristin Brown, managing director for K9s4COPS. “They borrow K-9′s from nearby agencies, and they really needed to have their own K-9 protecting their community.”

To date, K9s 4 COPS has donated 250 K-9s to departments across the country and globally.

“We have given 250 K-9s across the nation. We gave one to Paris, France as well,” said Brown. “Our K-9s have taken about $2 billion worth of contraband off the streets, and we’re very proud of that.”

“K-9s are very, very unique because they help officers do their jobs faster and safer,” said Brown. “In many cases, they save the officer’s life, so we’re very grateful for that.”

The grant was made possible sooner by a generous donation from a husband and wife donor from Bryan.

“We’re just so grateful for donors like Julie Barnett Harrison and Dr. Sam Harrison,” said Brown. “We thank them for making this possible for the City of Caldwell.”

Police departments can apply for a grant for a K-9 by clicking here.

K-9s are funded solely by donations. Costs start at $15,000 for each K-9 the nonprofit grants. For more information on how you can help K-9s4COPS promote a safer future, click here.

A dog has 220 million olfactory receptors in his nose whereas a human possesses approximately 5 million. Once a K9 has processed a scent, it'll be stored in the olfactory lobe and he or she will remember it for the rest of his life. #TheMoreYouKnow #K9s4COPs #K9s4KIDs Posted by K9s4Cops.org on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

