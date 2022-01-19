Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman according to family, remains found in vehicle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Adventures With Purpose, a team of expert divers, on Wednesday located three vehicles in the Brazos River near Brazos East Park, including the car that belonged to Stephanie Torres, 42, a local woman last seen on December 21, 2017 after leaving her home in the 700 block of Rusk Street.

Although police have not confirmed the vehicle belonged to Torres, both the dive team and a family member confirmed to KWTX the vehicle, a black Kia Rio, was Torres’.

Police said the vehicle did not have a license plate, and detectives can’t confirm the vehicle belonged to Torres until they find a viable vin number to cross reference.

Divers confirmed to KWTX that human remains were found inside the vehicle. Police said work is underway to confirm if the remains are, indeed, those of Torres.

Members of Torres’ family shed tears after investigators pulled the car out of the river.

According to Waco Police, during the initial search for Torres, police officers were told the woman may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she disappeared.

Police said the search for Torres came up empty and the case was suspended in February 2019 after no additional evidence came to light.

