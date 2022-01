COLLEGE STATION - The College Station Lady Cougars soccer team lost a hard fought battle against the Magnolia Bulldogs 3-1 Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

Kylie McRaven scored the Cougs lone goal from a direct kick from 40 yards out.

Next action for the Cougs (3-5, 1-1) will be on the road Friday night against Waller. The JV will play at 5:00 and the Varsity at 7:00.