Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life. The film, titled “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” will explore “every facet” of the singer’s life, according to a press release from Roku.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in the statement. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...
"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

The singer co-wrote the film, along with Eric Appel. Appel is also the director of the biopic, which is produced by Funny or Die and Tango.

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Firefighters monitor what left of a barn and wildfire that occurred Tuesday night on Dilly Shaw...
Firefighters stop wildfire on private property in north Brazos County
The Texas Department of State Health Services has made some sweeping changes to its COVID-19...
Texas adjusts COVID-19 reporting, eliminating active case count after quarantine rule changes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Texas A&M research economist Luis Torres says mortgage rates reached their highest level since...
Real estate experts say higher mortgage rates, low housing inventory face buyers in 2022
Fire at College Station apartment complex
Two apartments displaced after fire at College Station apartment complex

Latest News

German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering free COVID test kits, but doubts persist
Addressing The Blood Crisis
National Blood Month: Addressing the blood crisis
Lisa Bates is the owner of Gigi's Creatopia in Navasota.
Experts say 2022 could be a great year to start a business