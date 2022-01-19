Experts say 2022 could be a great year to start a business

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re thinking about starting or revamping a business, experts say 2022 could be a great year to do it. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that new business applications hit a record 5.4 million in 2021.

Lisa Bates took a leap of faith and revamped her business last year. Bates is the owner of Navasota’s Gigi’s Creatopia, a bakery that also specializes in apparel. Her idea for the business came after making her son’s birthday cake in 2012. As a mother of three, she said it was easier to make it since other bakers were busy.

“After I posted his cake, it just kind of went from there, and I was like ‘yeah, I like this,’” Bates said. “I enjoyed doing it, it’s my passion.”

Bates said she has always loved baking and crafting. She thought about having a bakery for a while but didn’t know when it would actually happen. The decision to expand her business into a brick-and-mortar came last year after driving through downtown Navasota and seeing its growth.

“I just kind of stepped out on faith and said ‘alright God, you’re talking to me, I know this is what you want me to do, so I’m gonna do it’ and whatever happens after that, I’m gonna fall back on God,” Bates said.

The faith and resilience Bates had to open her bakery is something she shared with many entrepreneurs across the country, according to Texas A&M business professor Jordana George.

“Every time you have big social shifts like that, new opportunities become uncovered that didn’t exist before,” George said.

George believes things like e-commerce, social media and government assistance to help business owners stay afloat during the pandemic have allowed new businesses to be successful or old ones to successfully shift.

“They create this synergy that makes it incredibly fertile times to start a business,” George said.

Bates is looking forward to what 2022 holds for her business, her goals are to expand and offer classes and private events.

