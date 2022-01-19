Advertisement

Firefighters work to stop wildfire on private property in north Brazos County

The fire was reported Tuesday night on Dilly Shaw Tap Road about five miles north of the city of Kurten.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from several departments worked together Tuesday night to stop a fast-moving wildfire on the northeast side of Brazos County.

Firefighters were first dispatched to 12225 Dilly Shaw Tap Road for a barn on fire just after 8 p.m. between Fickey Road and Cedar Creek about five miles north of the city of Kurten

It spread to several hay bales, several pieces of farm equipment, and across several acres of land, according to first responders.

Just after 9:00 p.m., firefighters were heard on scanner traffic saying the fire was under control and some of the responding mutual-aid agencies had been cleared to return back to their cities.

This is in a rural area with only a handful of homes nearby.

Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley says currently winds speeds are 10-15 mph.

It’s unclear at this time what started the fire.

