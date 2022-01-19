Job opportunities rise in Bryan-College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many dressed to impress Wednesday in hopes of landing a new job. The Lincoln Recreation Center held its third job fair where attendees were able to learn about different employment opportunities and interview on the spot.

The job fair was in partnership with Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley and was comprised of more than 25 employers including Bryan ISD, the City of College Station and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. This was a part of the center’s “Dreams Work in Action” initiative, inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service.

“Hopefully the inspiration is that everyone else will look around maybe just in their street and say where’s the need at, what can I do to make things better for everyone around here,” Isaiah Smith, Lincoln Recreation Center assistant supervisor, said.

This was the last event in January for the initiative, but the center has more events planned for African American History Month. Click here for more details.

