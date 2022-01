BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jaeden McMillin scored 26 points, including a layup to tie the game at 32 late in the 3rd quarter as College Station rallied to beat Rudder Tuesday night at The Armory.

College Station will be on the road on Friday to battle Magnolia, while Rudder will host Katy Paetow.

