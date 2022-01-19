Advertisement

National Blood Month: Addressing the blood crisis

Donation centers from coast to coast are seeing a lack of donors due to the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - January is National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross has declared a first-ever blood crisis across the United States. Donation centers from coast to coast are seeing a lack of donors due to the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Adding to the concern is the surge of COVID-19 cases,” according to a statement from The American Red Cross.

Adding to the decline in donors are people who are working from home, according to Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

“Much of the remote workforce is no longer donating as frequently since they are not back in the office where their blood drives are hosted. This has contributed to national blood supply concerns. In recent months, local hospital usage, mainly for red blood cells, has risen by 10% because of an increase in surgeries, traumas, and mass transfusions,” according to Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

The American Red Cross says recently they’ve had to limit blood distributions to hospitals, due to the short supply. Blood cannot be stockpiled and some components of blood have a limited shelf life.

If you are interested in donating either through the Blood Center of The Brazos Valley or The Red Cross, know your blood is staying in Texas.

“When you donate you are giving the gift of life,” says Steve Walker, Regional Operations Manager at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. “Every one of our donations here [at The Blood Center of Brazos Valley] goes to our local hospitals here in the region. Those hospitals need that blood, those platelets, and that plasma on the shelf for any type of traumas or surgeries or mass casualty type events.”

According to Walker, there are several ways you can donate blood. He says you can either give whole blood which is under an hour to donate or an automated donation, which will give the blood components that are needed most.

Additionally, another way you can give is through setting up a mobile donation. Both the Blood Center of The Brazos Valley and The Red Cross provide the opportunity to host blood drives.

To schedule, a donation with the Blood Center of The Brazos Valley click here.

To schedule, a donation with the Red Cross click here.

