Pair charged in catalytic converter theft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two teens were arrested Monday morning for reportedly stealing two catalytic converters

College Station police say they were patrolling Southwest Parkway when they saw Jaylon Jefferson, 17, and Daeshawn Davis, 18, drive past them. Officers say they were dressed in black and acted very nervous when they saw the police.

Authorities pulled them over and found two catalytic converters with a reciprocating saw and a floor jack.

The two are charged with felony theft.

