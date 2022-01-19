Red Cross, United Way establish Hearne Apartment Fire Recovery Fund

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas and United Way of the Brazos Valley have partnered to create a fund for those impacted by the apartment fire in Hearne over the weekend. The Hearne Apartment Fire Recovery Fund has been established to collect donations for families and individuals impacted by the Hearne fire.

Families and individuals who have been directly impacted by the fire should contact the American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas for more information on how to receive assistance.

The community can donate to the Hearne Apartment Fire Recovery Fund online at uwbv.org/disaster.

Donations can also be made by texting HearneFireFund to 4-1-4-4-4.

St. Vincent de Paul in Bryan is accepting donations of furniture. Click here for more details.

Click here for more details: https://t.co/pl7x1oPZkM pic.twitter.com/0Q1tvBN4IY — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 19, 2022

About American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas

The American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas is dedicated to serving its mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in and around the Bryan/College Station, Waco, and Killeen areas and surrounding counties. This work is carried out every day by our dedicated staff and volunteers. Whether it’s serving the Armed Forces, offering lifesaving health safety and preparedness skills, collecting life-giving blood, or providing help and hope after a disaster, the Red Cross is there. Click here to learn more.

About United Way of the Brazos Valley

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. They strengthen the community by identifying issues facing the Brazos Valley, engaging individuals to build strategies, and mobilizing resources to invest in change. United Way invests through Community Impact Grants to 26 local nonprofit organizations and Investment Initiatives including 2-1-1 Texas, Early Literacy Programs, Ride2Health, and the Youth Leadership Cabinet. Learn more at uwbv.org.

