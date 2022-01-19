Seasons clash: Isolated severe storms ahead of wintry mix Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An unseasonably warm Wednesday quickly turns back to cold before we head to bed this evening. As a strong front pushes through, we will be monitoring the PinPoint Radar for you.

Severe Potential : While overall coverage looks limited, especially west of Highway 6, enough moisture and energy will be present for storms to spark up and quickly become strong late this afternoon into the evening hours.

A strong cold front and resulting upper level disturbance will bring a chance for severe weather, then winter weather to the Brazos Valley Wednesday and Thursday. (KBTX)

Highlighted in the yellow (2 out of 5 risk) is our eastern counties. A slightly more conducive atmosphere to severe weather remains south and east, with the primary threat being damaging wind. As it stands, an isolated storm with large hail or a brief tornado cannot be ruled out through early evening.

Timing of storms will be from the afternoon drive through about 9pm. Quickly after this storm chance, cold air will spill into the Brazos Valley, and winter will stay with us through at least early next week.

Winter Weather : With cold air well in place Thursday, a disturbance moving overhead will likely still have enough moisture to develop areas of rain, sleet, and potentially snow across a lot of South Central Texas and perhaps portions of the Brazos Valley through late afternoon Thursday.

With several days 30°+ above freezing, widespread accumulation is not expected at the moment. The key areas to watch will be surface temperature, and then bridges and overpasses (more susceptible to quick freezing) Thursday through early Friday at the absolute latest.

The “Winter Storm Severity Index” is a new product issued by the Weather Prediction Center, seen above. This is a tool factoring in temperature and precipitation, as well as predicted wind and other features to predict overall impacts from winter storm systems. A portion of our area is included in the “Limited” category (1 out of 5). This essentially means some minor slick spots will be possible throughout Thursday into early Friday, especially on bridges and overpasses, but major impacts to travel, power supply, etc. are not expected at this time.

A Winter Storm WATCH, mainly for light accumulation causing travel issues, has been set for Lee County and points to the west toward Austin/San Antonio. Sleet and/or freezing rain accumulation looks a bit more likely west of our area, including Lee County.

With both the severe weather potential today, and winter weather potential tomorrow, the COLD is a certainty. Feels like temperatures the next several mornings will be well down into the 20s, with a near or full freeze expected each morning through Saturday. We will thaw back out into the 50s Saturday, where the weekend is expected to be mainly dry, save a few showers on Sunday.

